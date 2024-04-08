city girls jt yung miami
Even City Girls Appear To Have Beef With Each Other As JT And Yung Miami Trade Shots Online

Blame it on the election year, the eclipse, or something else, but the hip-hop world has descended into utter chaos in 2024. First, there was Ice Spice and Latto, then there was Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. Kendrick Lamar threw shots at Drake and J. Cole; J. Cole shot back and apologized a few days later. Today, not only did Meek Mill air out his feelings about Wale but now, City Girls JT and Yung Miami are having it out on the timeline, apparently prompted by perceived shade from Saucy Santana.

Buckle up, this is a bumpy ride.

So, I guess the place to start is JT, who has been on a Nicki Minaj-esque tweet rampage for the past several hours, arguing with infamous Stan acoount Ken Barbie (please understand, all of these people need to get a life, but it’s high school on Stan Twitter 24/7, so of course, this is where it all started). Meanwhile, Yung Miami was dealing with a Stan troll of her own, and when her good friend Santana inserted himself into the conversation is where things really went left.

After telling off the stan in question (and receiving a catty reply in return), Santana tried to dismiss their return fire about Yung Miami being caught in the crossfire of Diddy’s ongoing legal drama. Unfortunately, JT apparently took his snide reference to TV shows about Diddy’s ongoing problems personally. “Your not my power of attorney sit your ass down!!!” she told him. She also took a separate tweet from Yung Miami around the same time the same way, interpreting Miami’s assertion that “A bitch been sneak dissing me for weeks” to be a reference to herself.

That opened the floodgates, and JT lit into her partner-in-rhyme, prompting a back-and-forth that is still ongoing, as of press time.

You can see more of the ongoing feud below. If all this is just rollout for a reunion album, I will be FURIOUS.

