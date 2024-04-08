Even City Girls Appear To Have Beef With Each Other As JT And Yung Miami Trade Shots Online

Blame it on the election year, the eclipse, or something else, but the hip-hop world has descended into utter chaos in 2024. First, there was Ice Spice and Latto, then there was Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. Kendrick Lamar threw shots at Drake and J. Cole; J. Cole shot back and apologized a few days later. Today, not only did Meek Mill air out his feelings about Wale but now, City Girls JT and Yung Miami are having it out on the timeline, apparently prompted by perceived shade from Saucy Santana.

Buckle up, this is a bumpy ride.

So, I guess the place to start is JT, who has been on a Nicki Minaj-esque tweet rampage for the past several hours, arguing with infamous Stan acoount Ken Barbie (please understand, all of these people need to get a life, but it’s high school on Stan Twitter 24/7, so of course, this is where it all started). Meanwhile, Yung Miami was dealing with a Stan troll of her own, and when her good friend Santana inserted himself into the conversation is where things really went left.

Stay in YOUR Tory Lanez, bitch! — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana) April 8, 2024

After telling off the stan in question (and receiving a catty reply in return), Santana tried to dismiss their return fire about Yung Miami being caught in the crossfire of Diddy’s ongoing legal drama. Unfortunately, JT apparently took his snide reference to TV shows about Diddy’s ongoing problems personally. “Your not my power of attorney sit your ass down!!!” she told him. She also took a separate tweet from Yung Miami around the same time the same way, interpreting Miami’s assertion that “A bitch been sneak dissing me for weeks” to be a reference to herself.

My agents call me every other day w/ an inquiry or a check for the doll. How much does Stan twitter pay?

There will be a TV show to address things you are so heavily invested & interested in. TUNE IN. https://t.co/uetOXX6zpF — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana) April 8, 2024

And I better not be mentioned since I’m not in an episode! Nothing should be addressed without me WHO ARE YOU? you done gave yourself a position of power! Your not my power of attorney sit your ass down!!! https://t.co/3W7yk9asyI — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 8, 2024

A bitch been sneak dissing me for weeks and I ain't say shit what a bitch mad at me fa?????!!!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 8, 2024

That opened the floodgates, and JT lit into her partner-in-rhyme, prompting a back-and-forth that is still ongoing, as of press time.

Oh Ms.mama this your LAST day playing dumb! https://t.co/Qoh84KjlFu — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 8, 2024

It’ll be too much for me to tweet! I will like a sit down…. Caresha please! And this time leave Santana home! — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 8, 2024

I know I come off crazy but never in my life did no wack shit to this girl she literally enjoys seeing me being dragged when ppl show me love she goes crazy & call it a hate train! But like I said we can sit & talk about it! — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 8, 2024

For you to come on here & try to play victim is crazy! Jatavia you been sneak dissing me for the LAST COUPLE OF DAYS!!! I haven't said shit back to you!! You made 2 whole songs DISSING ME & I STILL RAPPED your shit with my chest & showed love :) so what's the real problem here??? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 8, 2024

You LET THE INTERNET PUT IN YOUR HEAD THAT IM JEALOUS OF YOU! WHEN YOU KNOW IM THE ONE THAT ALWAYS PUSHED US YOU HAVE RESENTMENT TOWARDS TO & that's ok!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 8, 2024

A bitch trying to kick me while I'm down and play into these narratives! Is dangerous when I been nothing but a friend to you!!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 8, 2024

You can see more of the ongoing feud below. If all this is just rollout for a reunion album, I will be FURIOUS.

Which songs was about you???😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/c6uuNfL89y — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 8, 2024

NO BARS & SIDEWAYS :) https://t.co/EF1vFo5Gvu — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 8, 2024

Girl the internet told you that which songs was about you the one saying “it’s city girl shit even when it ain’t city girl shit” that was released under city girls or the one that say riding solo but I’m still in a group? Get your phone back from whoever this is baby don’t play… https://t.co/c6uuNfL89y — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 8, 2024

Oh wow you’re really losing it! If you thought this why not speak to me about it? You came on here & said LOL so ppl can ask you why you wasn’t defending me….ATTENTION seeking as usual! https://t.co/jU1u8mBuqM — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 8, 2024

You looking for a way out of your situation who was the first person called you when it all started? You’re a sad fucking case!!!! https://t.co/ifwiZCnrdE — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 8, 2024