For the past couple weeks now, Kendrick Lamar has set the hip-hop landscape ablaze with his J. Cole and Drake diss on “Like That.” Both of his targets have handled the situation differently. Cole came through with a diss track, which he quickly rescinded and apologized for. Drake, meanwhile, has been more subtle with his feedback. Now, he’s back at it again.

There’s a photo of a whiteboard of a message supposedly from Drake making the rounds. As XXL notes, Akademiks claims the whiteboard appeared backstage at one of Drake’s shows. The message reads, “The rap game will never be at peace. There will always be competition. And as long as there’s competition, there will never be peace. Everyone wants to be the one.”

In a livestream yesterday (April 8), Akademiks claimed he shared a video of Cole’s apology and got a response from Drake. Akadamiks said, “I sent the video of what this f*ck n**** did. I said, ‘Please, don’t do no sh*t like this. Please, don’t apologize and do no weird sh*t.’ [Drake] said, ‘I can’t f*cking believe you would pull up and say some sh*t like that to me. You must not know me.'”

So, at this point, who knows when or if Drake will come out with anything more concrete on the matter.