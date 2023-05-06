Ckay detailed the intense rise of his seminal track “Love Nwantiti” as Uproxx’s January 2022 cover star, and the Nigerian further explained his relatively new stature as a global artist for Uproxx’s How I Blew Up in August 2022.

Ckay ostensibly has the world at his fingertips, but his desires remain simple. Look no further than the first line of “Hallelujah” featuring Blaqbonez, his latest single: “I just wanna make love and money.”

Ckay released it alongside an official lyric video and another video that finds him completely unbothered in a bathtub full of cash:

“See me, I come from nothing / See me, I come from trenches,” Ckay sings in the first verse of “Hallelujah.” Later in the infectious Afrobeats song, he boasts, “I been hot for like 4 years, and they wonder if I’m done yet / People be like rice for my concert / Welcome, welcome the new converts.”

The arrival of “Hallelujah” was also marked with side-by-side photos juxtaposing the modest home Ckay had in 2014 and what his hard-earned wealth has afforded him in 2023:

2023 vs 2014. came a really long way. grateful. HALLELUJAH out on friday! 😇✨ pic.twitter.com/OqiVy5xEVJ — 𝙗𝙛 💋 (@ckay_yo) May 3, 2023

As an Uproxx cover star, Ckay said, “I see music as art. I don’t really see it as a product. Art comes from where you are in your life and the timing of making the art. It comes from your essence and your experience as a human being.”

Listen to “Hallelujah” above.

CKay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.