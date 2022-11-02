Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Beyonce teased a tour for Renaissance in 2023 and SZA finally released her long-awaited “Shirt” single. Wizkid readied his album More Love, Less Ego with the fiery “Money & Love” while Chloe and Latto connected on “For The Night.” Elsewhere, DVSN unveiled their fourth album Working On My Karma, Kaash Paige went back to her roots with “Doubted Me,” and DRAM linked with BJ The Chicago Kid for “Ppl.” Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Ashanti — “Falling For You” In her first solo single since the beginning of 2021, Ashanti is a woman who has reached her breaking point. “Falling For You” strikes as a tender and pain-filled record that Ashanti uses to account for the hurt she’s endured throughout a relationship. Mariah The Scientist — “Bout Me” Let it be known that Mariah The Scientist is a fighter, and if you don’t believe it, just look at her latest single “Bout Me.” Over glitchy production, Mariah makes it clear that she will pursue her lover to the fullest extent, regardless of the time and energy it may require.

Leven Kali — Let It Rain Water is a clear theme in Leven Kali’s music. He’s released projects titled Low Tide and High Tide, and now he’s back with a new EP titled Let It Rain. The project’s six songs will indeed have you moving and grooving, and if you love it enough, you can check him out on his Let It Rain Tour. Eli Sostre — SOS I’ve been a fan of Eli Sostre’s since 2016 and 2017 projects Still Up All Night and Sleep Is For The Weak. Three projects later and the Brooklyn native is back in action with SOS. Nineteen tracks are available, as well as features from Johan Lenox, 451, and Yung Kha.

RINI — “Haunt Me” RINI’s Ultraviolet EP is on the way, and while we wait to hear new information about it, we can enjoy his latest single “Haunt.” It follows the BEAM-assisted “Selfish” from last month and opts for a more somber tone as RINI deals with the loss and emptiness caused by a departed lover. Nelccia — “Triggers” After sharing her take on Mila J’s “Smoke, Drink, Break Up,” with help from Wale, R&B singer Nelccia returns with “Triggers.” It’s a soulful and dismissive record that sees Nelccia turn down a chance at love with a man due to the tendencies, behaviors, and “triggers” he exhibits.

Blaqbonez — Young Preacher Afrobeats hasn’t had a year like it’s had in 2022. Stars like Burna Boy and Wizkid have shown newer examples of their continued greatness while acts like Rema and Asake have made it clear that they will lead the charge for the genre’s next generation. While he’s not necessarily new, you can add Blaqbonez to that latter list thanks to his excellent Young Preacher album. It delivers a crisp 14 tracks with features from Lojay, Amaarae, JAE5, Blxckie, Cheque, Tay Iwar, Tekno, Takura, and Bien. Winny — “Pretty” Nigerian afro R&B singer Winny makes her debut with her breathtaking single, “Pretty.” The track is inspired by a failed relationship and promotes loving the things that love you. “I wrote ‘Pretty’ to communicate self-love,” Winny said about the song in a press release. “There’s nobody that can love me like me. I want people to embrace themselves regardless of who they are, what they are, where they come from or what they are going through.”

RealestK — Dreams 2 Reality Toronto is packed with aspiring talent and RealestK steps into the spotlight as the latest example of that. He checks in with his debut project Dreams 2 Reality, a 14-track effort with no features, and the goal of giving listeners a glimpse inside the mind of a young man trying to find his way in the world while also navigating newfound fame. Montell Fish — Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost Just months after releasing his debut album Jamie, New York-based singer Montell Fish is back with his second project of 2022. He returns with his Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost EP which brings seven lo-fi, emotive songs to join his growing catalog of ethereal and impressive records.