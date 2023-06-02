With Afro Nation set to take over Miami this weekend, rising Afrobeats star Ckay has released the video for his latest single “Nwayi” and announced the impending release of the deluxe edition of his Warner Music Africa debut, Sad Romance. Originally released in September 2022 to general acclaim, the Uproxx cover star‘s album featured appearances from Ayra Starr, Davido, Focalistic, Abidoza, Mayra Andrade, and Ronisia. Ckay executive produced himself.

In the video for “Nwayi,” Ckay expresses his infatuation for a beautiful woman, staging a carriage ride on a picturesque beach in Lagos. Their ride concludes in a secluded village, where a collective of artists creates works such as paintings and ceramic sculptures — although Ckay’s lady love proves to be less than adept at pottery. That’s okay, though; Ckay returns to comfort her despite her setback.

Prior to “Nwayi,” Ckay released the video for “Hallelujah,” a joyous single featuring Blaqbonez. With his appearance at Afrobeats and his upcoming deluxe album on the way later this month, Ckay’s star continues to rise.

Watch Ckay’s “Nwayi” video above.

Sad Romance (Deluxe) is due later this month via Warner Music Africa.

Ckay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.