Here Are The Afro Nation Miami Set Times For 2023

Afrobeats’ footing in the United States is as strong as ever, as became apparent in January. Afro Nation will host its inaugural stateside festival at LoanDepot Park in Miami this weekend, May 27-28, with Burna Boy and Wizkid as its headliners. (The festival will hit Detroit in August.)

Afro Nation revealed the full schedule on Wednesday, May 24.

Burna Boy’s headlining set on Saturday, May 27, is scheduled from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on the Main Stage. He’ll be preceded by Asake (9:30-10 p.m.), also on the Main Stage, while Uncle Waffles is scheduled to perform on the Piano People Stage from 9-10:30 p.m. Other acts slated for Saturday include Mavado (8:30-9 p.m.), Dadju (7:45-8:15 p.m.), and CKay (7-7:30 p.m.).

On Sunday, May 28, Wizkid will take on the Main Stage from 10:30-11:30 p.m. after the likes of Rema (9:15-10 p.m.), Fireboy DML (8:15-8:45 p.m.), and Beenie Man (7:15-7:45 p.m.). The Piano People Stage will be occupied on Sunday by Major League Djz (9:30-10:30 p.m.), Kamo Mphela (9-9:30 p.m.), TXC (8-9 p.m.), DBN Gogo (7-8 p.m.), Kelvin Momo (6-7 p.m.), and DJ Walgee (5-6 p.m.).

See the full Afro Nation schedule and the site map below, and find more information about the festival here.

