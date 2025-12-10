Clipse And Tyler, The Creator Team With Lyrical Lemonade (And A Creepy Animatronic Band) For The New ‘P.O.V.’ Video

Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out has been one of the year’s biggest albums, not just in hip-hop, but across all genres. It’s year-end list season and Pusha T and Malice’s reunion hovers around the top of just about all of them. Perhaps as a victory lap, today (December 10), they shared a video for their Tyler, The Creator collaboration “P.O.V.”

It’s a Lyrical Lemonade video, so there’s a high degree of polish here as the trio rap the song while sitting around a table in an empty ballroom. Well, it’s empty except for a creepy animatronic band on stage.

Of the lyric “Just to think I built a rap career off an oz / I’m watchin’ new n****s rap just to OD,” Malice wrote, “My era sold dope, the next era used dope. Both eras were in error but each generation grows increasingly wicked.”

Check out the video above and find Clipse and Tyler’s upcoming tour dates below.

Clipse’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates

12/26/2025 — Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
12/27/2025 — Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
12/30/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
04/12/2026 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2026
04/19/2026 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2026
08/28-29/2026 — London, United Kingdom @ All Points East 2026

Tyler, The Creator’s 2026 Tour Dates: Chromakopia: The World Tour

03/13/2026 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/14/2026 — Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/18/2026 — San José, Costa Rica @ Parque Viva
03/20/2026 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Estéreo Picnic
03/22/2026 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/24/2026 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
03/25/2026 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
03/29/2026 — Guadalajara, Mexico @ Arena Guadalajara
03/31/2026 — San Juan, Puerto Rico @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico

