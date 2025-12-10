Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out has been one of the year’s biggest albums, not just in hip-hop, but across all genres. It’s year-end list season and Pusha T and Malice’s reunion hovers around the top of just about all of them. Perhaps as a victory lap, today (December 10), they shared a video for their Tyler, The Creator collaboration “P.O.V.”

It’s a Lyrical Lemonade video, so there’s a high degree of polish here as the trio rap the song while sitting around a table in an empty ballroom. Well, it’s empty except for a creepy animatronic band on stage.

Of the lyric “Just to think I built a rap career off an oz / I’m watchin’ new n****s rap just to OD,” Malice wrote, “My era sold dope, the next era used dope. Both eras were in error but each generation grows increasingly wicked.”

Check out the video above and find Clipse and Tyler’s upcoming tour dates below.