Clipse, the duo of brothers Pusha T and No Malice, enjoyed its initial run from 1992 to 2010. While the pair took some time apart in the years following, they’ve staged a bit of a reunion in recent years, which kicked off when they featured on Kanye West’s 2019 song “Use This Gospel.” They’ve since hopped on other tracks together, but before this weekend, there had not yet been a live reunion on stage.

That was actually supposed to happen at Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival in 2020, which was ultimately canceled in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fest also didn’t go on in 2021 but it did finally return this weekend. While Clipse wasn’t listed on the festival lineup, they did actually stage their reunion this time around, as part of the Pharrell & Phriends set. For their time on stage (about 18 minutes), they did “Mr. Me Too,” Birdman’s “What Happened To That Boy,” “Cot Damn,” and wrapped up with “Grindin’.”

Even before this, 2022 has been a good year for Clipse. In 1999, the pair was ready to release their debut album, Exclusive Audio Footage, but it was ultimately shelved by the label. This year, though, the LP finally hit streaming services. On top of that, Pusha landed his first No. 1 album with It’s Almost Dry.

Watch the Clipse performance above.