Central Cee UK rap rarely reaches such heights in the US, so it’s usually a good sign when us Yanks show so much buy-in for what a Brit’s selling. In Cee’s case, that’s compelling, autobiographical storytelling with a motivational bent, and a carefully designed climb including strategic collabs with American pop rap mainstays like Drake and street faves like Lil Baby and 21 Savage. As a result, his debut album Can’t Rush Greatness was the first top-ten UK rap album in America, along with its chart-topping bow across the pond. Clipse This performance will be a capstone of sorts to Malice and Pusha T’s reunion tour, which has seen the Virginian sibling act take stages as far-flung and historical as the Vatican. Let God Sort Em Out has held a solid place in the general discourse as one of the top rap albums of the year, and earning a second-line billing at Coachella is a testament to fans’ enthusiasm for Clipse’s comeback.

Little Simz Another Londoner who has managed to carve out a niche here in the States, Simz’s appeal is different from Cee’s in a few key ways. For one, her brand is more multimedia, as standout screen roles in properties like Top Boy, Venom, and the upcoming Steve make her more recognizable, and projects such as Sometimes I Might Be Introvert or her newest album Lotus have endeared her to fans of more heady, expansive rap. Sexyy Red What a stellar career Sexyy Red has had. An unlikely star from St. Louis, her raunchy raps caught on with audiences in a way that went from a jokey embrace to one that was as earnest as the love for any pop star; Through it all, Sexyy stayed true to herself. Other markers of her broad appeal: a hosting gig for WWE and EDM collaborations for movie soundtracks. Get it, Sexyy.