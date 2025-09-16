Goldenvoice has announced the lineup for the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and per usual, it features a who’s-who of today’s biggest acts and hottest rising stars from across seemingly every genre. However, if you’re a hip-hop fan, you may notice that there’s significantly less of it on the new lineup than there was on this year’s, when Megan Thee Stallion and Missy Elliott held court on the biggest stages, or even years past, when the biggest names on the flyer were also the biggest in the hip-hop scene.
And while the headlines for next year’s festival have an emphasis on pop — with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G closing the three nights, respectively — there are still plenty of hip-hop acts being highlighted that deserve your attention.
Here are the rappers and hip-hop acts you should check out at Coachella 2026, and why.
Central Cee
UK rap rarely reaches such heights in the US, so it’s usually a good sign when us Yanks show so much buy-in for what a Brit’s selling. In Cee’s case, that’s compelling, autobiographical storytelling with a motivational bent, and a carefully designed climb including strategic collabs with American pop rap mainstays like Drake and street faves like Lil Baby and 21 Savage. As a result, his debut album Can’t Rush Greatness was the first top-ten UK rap album in America, along with its chart-topping bow across the pond.
Clipse
This performance will be a capstone of sorts to Malice and Pusha T’s reunion tour, which has seen the Virginian sibling act take stages as far-flung and historical as the Vatican. Let God Sort Em Out has held a solid place in the general discourse as one of the top rap albums of the year, and earning a second-line billing at Coachella is a testament to fans’ enthusiasm for Clipse’s comeback.
Little Simz
Another Londoner who has managed to carve out a niche here in the States, Simz’s appeal is different from Cee’s in a few key ways. For one, her brand is more multimedia, as standout screen roles in properties like Top Boy, Venom, and the upcoming Steve make her more recognizable, and projects such as Sometimes I Might Be Introvert or her newest album Lotus have endeared her to fans of more heady, expansive rap.
Sexyy Red
What a stellar career Sexyy Red has had. An unlikely star from St. Louis, her raunchy raps caught on with audiences in a way that went from a jokey embrace to one that was as earnest as the love for any pop star; Through it all, Sexyy stayed true to herself. Other markers of her broad appeal: a hosting gig for WWE and EDM collaborations for movie soundtracks. Get it, Sexyy.
Young Thug
If there’s one absolutely can’t-miss rap act on the Coachella bill, it’s Young Thug. After spending nearly two years incarcerated on trumped-up charges before accepting a plea deal for his freedom last year, Thug began to dip his toes back into performing earlier this year with a pair of well-received sets at smaller festivals. Accepting a Coachella billing says he’s ready to get back to work in earnest, and that he might just have a new full-length body of work ready to perform by new April.