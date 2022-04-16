Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Music

All The Best Festival Fashion At Coachella 2022

Managing Editor, Music

After three years away, Coachella returned to Indio, CA this weekend. And while some might have expected young fans to rage across the polo fields with all the angst of two previous cancelations in the rearview mirror, the sense on site was a lot more tepid, as if everyone wanted to get their feet wet before fully diving in. It’s far too early to say if the past few years have changed Coachella’s identity or changed how young people approach these massive cultural events, but the initial sense is that things have slowed down a little, and the traditional revelry has given way to something more appreciative and understated.

All that said, the fashion-forward appeal of Coachella remains. There were costumes and skin, lots of transparent lace and vibrant colors. With years of opportunities to show off festival fashion squandered by a pandemic, fans dressed their best and made 2022’s edition count. Below we have some photos of our favorites, who returned to one of the world’s best festivals with a commitment to show off exactly why Coachella is what it is. As they prepared for a day that included Harry Styles, Arcade Fire, Lil Baby, and more, everyone looked predictably great with the giant art structures and palm trees as a backdrop.

Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
Coachella 2022 Fashion
Philip Cosores
