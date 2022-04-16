Harry Styles is one of the biggest names on the Coachella bill this year, especially after Kanye West dropped out pretty last minute. Luckily for pop fans, both Harry and Billie Eilish will be holding down the fort in Indio this weekend, along with late addition, The Weeknd, who replaced Yeezy in the eleventh hour. Tonight, for the first night of the festival, it’s all about Harry, and since the release of his first new single, “As It Was” was a huge success, it’s likely going to be a fantastic show.

Ok, pero Harry Styles en el Coachella cantando As it Was✨ #Harrychella pic.twitter.com/tsI2KzIsof — Salazar Days (@GiselaSalazar12) April 16, 2022

Then again, we already know all about Harry’s incredible live performances, spaces that become safe havens for his fans, and a place where he also expresses himself in a way he often holds back on social media and elsewhere. During his set tonight, listeners were all queued up to get the first live rendition of “As It Was,” and Mr. Styles did not disappoint. Check out footage of the song’s live debut up above, and keep an ear out for more from this set. There’s always the chance that friends like Stevie Nicks will show up, or that another new song from his upcoming album, Harry’s House, gets aired out.