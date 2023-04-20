Frank Ocean’s Coachella 2023 performance from last weekend has received criticism. Even Ocean himself wasn’t fully satisfied with the show, as he later said in a statement, “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

That statement, by the way, was part of the announcement that Ocean was pulling out of his headlining performance at the festival’s upcoming second weekend.

Not everybody hated Ocean’s performance, though. Justin Bieber wrote of it, “I was blown away by Frank Oceans Coachella performance,” adding, “It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist.” Now, Bieber collaborator Benny Blanco has also weighed in and he agrees.

A TMZ reporter caught up with Blanco yesterday (April 19) in Beverly Hills, and when they brought up the backlash Ocean has faced, Blanco said of the performance, “I loved it. It was incredible. […] So inspiring on so many levels. Incredible. One of my favorite shows I’ve ever seen.” He also called the set the “best performance of the weekend.”

Blanco seemed unaware of the criticism Ocean was facing, as he noted, “I don’t read the internet.” The video ends with Blanco avoiding questions about Ocean’s canceled second-weekend set and whether or not he should have “sucked it up” and performed through his injury.