Frank Ocean wrapped up the first weekend of Coachella this past Sunday (April 16) with his first live performance in years. Most people seem to agree that his set did not go well. An injury and last-minute changes to the stage setup appear to have been at play, but regardless, the show was what it was. If you ask Justin Bieber, though, what it was was pretty terrific.

Bieber was apparently in attendance, as she shared a photo from the set on Instagram. He also praised Ocean’s performance in the caption, writing, “I was blown away by Frank Oceans Coachella performance. His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail.. I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank.”

Before this, Bieber and Ocean had some shared history. Ocean (credited as Lonnie Breaux) co-wrote “Bigger” from Bieber’s 2009 debut EP, My World. Ocean and Tyler The Creator also apparently wrote a song for Bieber’s 2012 album Believe that ultimately didn’t make the cut, Tyler revealed in 2013. Bieber and Jaden Smith also covered Ocean’s “Thinking About You” in 2011.