According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge of the 2025 Coachella lineup have confirmed that the festival’s headliners next year will include Lady Gaga, Post Malone, and, as a sign of his ultimate redemption, Travis Scott. Green Day is also rumored to join the bill.

The closest Scott came to headlining the festival was in 2021, when he was initially booked to perform for 2022, but dropped from the bill after his disastrous closing set at his own Astroworld Festival that November, which resulted in 10 deaths, hundreds of injuries, several hundred combined lawsuits, and the upheaval of the festival industry in the years since. In 2022, Kanye West promised to bring Travis out for his own headlining set, which itself was canceled when Ye pulled the plug on negotiations over unreasonable staging demands. Scott settled instead for promoting his then-upcoming album Utopia with billboards along the freeway to Coachella.

That album’s release in August 2023 brought with it the first signs that, while legal proceedings continue, many fans have already forgiven Scott for his missteps at Astroworld, driving the album to one of the best streaming totals of the year. This August, he followed up with the re-release of his breakout mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, to DSPs, again leading hip-hop’s streaming totals for the year. Travis’ return to Coachella will be his first since 2017, when he sub-headlined before being rumored for the canceled 2020 edition.