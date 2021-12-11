Travis Scott Was Reportedly Dropped From Coachella’s 2022 Lineup

It looks like Travis Scott’s performance woes will continue into 2022 thanks to a new report. According to KESQ, Scott was reportedly dropped from Coachella’s 2022 lineup. The publication credits Goldenvoice, the promotion company behind Coachella, with making the move, but they also note that an attempt to get a comment from them was unsuccessful. KESQ also reports that the city of Indio, where the festival is held, and the Community Services Manager Jim Curtis also confirmed the news about Scott’s removal. Brooke Beare, the city’s director of communications and marketing, told the Desert Sun that “any confirmation about the festival lineup would come from Goldenvoice.”

The report comes after Travis sat down for his first interview since the Astroworld tragedy last month. He spoke to radio show personality Charlamagne Tha God about the incident and how it’s weighed on him in the weeks since. “It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans,” he said during the interview. “I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something, and it really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city.” He added, “There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it.”

In more recent news, Anheuser-Busch discontinued Scott’s Cacti hard seltzer line following the Astrowrold tragedy.