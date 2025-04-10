Coachella 2025 is coming up quickly, as the festival runs from April 11 to 13 and 18 to 20. Ultimately, not everybody who’d like to take in the performances will be able to make it out to the California desert. But, Coachella is making it easy for people all over the world to enjoy the festival.

How To Watch The Coachella 2025 Livestream

One option, the most customizable one, is to get the Coachella Livestream App, more information about which can be found here, as well as download links for Apple and Android devices. The app allows users to see the full livestream schedule, create a personalized schedule and get notifications when chosen artists are performing, and check out performance highlights on demand. Some exclusive merchandise will be available through the app as well.

Another way to watch is through the Coachella YouTube channel, where there will be individual streams available for the festival’s different stages.

Here’s what the schedule for the first weekend looks like. Set to take the stage are artists including Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Missy Elliott, Benson Boone, Tyla, Djo, Lola Young, Lisa, GoRilla, Mustard, Green Day, Charli XCX, Japanese Breakfast, Clairo, 2hollis, The Dare, Megan Thee Stallion, Shaboozey, Beabadoobee, BigXthaPlug, and Ty Dolla Sign.