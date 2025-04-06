Here Are The Coachella 2025 Set Times For Weekend 1

Coachella 2025 is nearly here. While there have been a few programming changes (including FKA Twigs dropping out due to ongoing visa issues) the multi-day, multi-weekend event’s headlining acts including Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott are locked in.

To ensure festivalgoers have enough time to plan out their time on the Empire Polo Club grounds, yesterday (April 5) Coachella 2025 organizers released Weekend 1’s confirmed set times. Continue below to view. All times are p.m. and in Pacific Daylight Time.