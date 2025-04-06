Here Are The Coachella 2025 Set Times For Weekend 1

Coachella 2025 is nearly here. While there have been a few programming changes (including FKA Twigs dropping out due to ongoing visa issues) the multi-day, multi-weekend event’s headlining acts including Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott are locked in.
To ensure festivalgoers have enough time to plan out their time on the Empire Polo Club grounds, yesterday (April 5) Coachella 2025 organizers released Weekend 1’s confirmed set times. Continue below to view. All times are p.m. and in Pacific Daylight Time.
Coachella 2025’s Weekend 1 Set Times
Friday, April 11, 2025
Coachella Stage
Gabe Real – 3:00
Thee Sacred Souls – 4:20
Marina – 5:40
Benson Boone – 7:10
Missy Elliott – 9:00
Lady Gaga – 11:10
Outdoor Theatre
Tiffany Tyson – 2:50
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 – 4:05
The Go-Go’s – 5:25
Tyla – 6:45
The Marías – 8:20
Parcels – 10:10
Sonora Stage
Doom Dave – 1:00
Glixen – 2:00
Vs Self – 3:00
Tops – 3:50
Julie – 5:00
Kneecap – 6:10
Los Mirlos – 7:30
Speed – 8:40
HiTech – 10:00
Gobi Stage
Saison – 1:20
Parisi – 2:15
Maribou State – 3:30
4batz – 4:45
D4vd – 5:55
A. G. Cook – 7:00
Artemas – 8:15
Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso – 9:30
Indo Warehouse – 10:40
Mojave Stage
Sincerely, Manolo – 1:30
Ravyn Lenae – 2:35
Saint Jhn – 3:40
Lola Young – 4:50
Djo – 6:05
Eyedress – 7:20
Miike Snow – 8:35
The Prodigy – 10:05
Sahara Stage
Massio – 1:45
Austin Millz – 2:55
Chris Lorenzo – 4:00
Three 6 Mafia – 5:15
Sara Landry – 6:10
Lisa – 7:45
Yeat – 9:10
GloRilla – 10:25
Mustard – 11:50
Yuma Stage
Erez – 1:00
Coco & Breezy – 1:45
Moon Boots – 2:45
Shermanology – 3:45
Damian Lazarus – 4:45
Beltran – 5:45
Tinlicker – 7:00
Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins – 8:15
Chris Stussy – 9:45
Vintage Culture – 11:15
Quasar Stage
Coco & Breezy x Kaleena Zanders – 5:00
The Martinez Brothers x Loco Dice – 7:00
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Coachella Stage
Skrause – 2:45
Jimmy Eat World – 4:00
T-Pain – 5:25
Charli XCX – 7:15
Green Day – 9:05
Travis Scott – 12:00 a.m.
Outdoor Theatre
Megatone – 2:45
Tink – 4:00
Japanese Breakfast – 5:05
Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil – 6:25
Clairo – 8:15
Above & Beyond – 9:45
The Original Misfits – 11:20
Sonora Stage
Triste Juventud x Tótem – 1:00
Prison Affair – 1:50
Together Pangaea – 2:40
Judeline – 3:50
Underscores – 5:00
Blonde Redhead – 6:10
VTSS – 8:30
El Mallila – 9:50
Gobi Stage
Elusive – 1:30
Medium Build – 2:10
Glass Beams – 4:05
Viagra Boys – 5:15
2hollis – 6:30
Darkside – 8:20
Beth Gibbons – 9:40
Rawayana – 11:00
Mojave Stage
Record Safari – 2:00
Weezer – 3:10
Yo Gabba Gabba! – 4:45
Sam Fender – 5:55
Ivan Cornejo – 7:15
Hanumanking – 8:25
Horsegiirl – 9:45
The Dare – 11:00
Sahara Stage
Talón – 1:50
Salute – 3:05
Alok – 4:10
Disco Lines – 5:25
Shoreline Mafia – 6:45
Enhypen – 8:35
Mau P – 9:50
Keinemusik – 11:30
Yuma Stage
Haii – 1:00
DJ Gigola – 2:00
Layton Giordani – 3:00
Klangkuenstler – 4:15
Indira Paganotto – 5:30
Infected Mushroom – 6:45
Mind Against x Massano – 8:00
Amelie Lens – 9:30
Eli Brown – 11:00
Quasar Stage
Fcukers x Haii – 6:00
Barry Can’t Swim x 2ManyDJs x Salute – 8:15
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Coachella Stage
Jaqck Glam – 3:00
Shaboozey – 4:05
Beabadoobee – 5:25
Junior H – 7:00
Megan Thee Stallion – 8:35
Post Malone – 10:25
Outdoor Theatre
Meute – 3:40
Keshi – 5:00
Still Woozy – 6:15
Jennie – 7:45
Zedd – 9:10
Polo & Pan – 10:55
Sonora Stage
Sin Rastro – 1:00
Kumo 99 – 2:00
Bob Vylan – 3:00
Wisp – 4:10
Soft Play – 5:20
Circle Jerks – 6:30
Ginger Root – 7:40
Snow Strippers – 9:05
Gobi Stage
WaveGroove – 1:30
Hope Tala – 2:40
The Beaches – 3:45
Amaarae – 5:00
Mohamed Ramadan – 6:20
BigXThaPlug – 7:25
Arca – 8:35
Amyl and the Sniffers – 9:55
Mojave Stage
Pennywild – 1:45
Fcukers – 3:00
Muni Long – 4:10
Jessie Murph – 5:25
Rema – 6:40
Basement Jaxx – 8:00
Kraftwerk – 9:25
Sahara Stage
Tom Breu – 2:00
Interplanetary Criminal – 3:40
Ben Böhmer – 5:00
Sammy Virji – 6:00
Boris Brejcha – 7:00
Chase & Status – 8:10
Ty Dolla $ign – 9:35
XG – 10:55
Yuma Stage
Yulia Niko – 1:00
Amémé – 2:00
Desiree – 3:00
Tripolism – 4:30
Sparrow & Barbossa – 6:30
Dennis Cruz – 7:30
Francis Mercier – 9:00
Dixon x Jimi Jules – 10:30
Quasar Stage
Odd Mob – 5:00
Tiësto – 7:00