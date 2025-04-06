Lady Gaga Chromatica 2022
Getty Image
Here Are The Coachella 2025 Set Times For Weekend 1

Coachella 2025 is nearly here. While there have been a few programming changes (including FKA Twigs dropping out due to ongoing visa issues) the multi-day, multi-weekend event’s headlining acts including Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott are locked in.

To ensure festivalgoers have enough time to plan out their time on the Empire Polo Club grounds, yesterday (April 5) Coachella 2025 organizers released Weekend 1’s confirmed set times. Continue below to view. All times are p.m. and in Pacific Daylight Time.

Coachella 2025’s Weekend 1 Set Times

Friday, April 11, 2025

Coachella Stage

Gabe Real – 3:00
Thee Sacred Souls – 4:20
Marina – 5:40
Benson Boone – 7:10
Missy Elliott – 9:00
Lady Gaga – 11:10

Outdoor Theatre

Tiffany Tyson – 2:50
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 – 4:05
The Go-Go’s – 5:25
Tyla – 6:45
The Marías – 8:20
Parcels – 10:10

Sonora Stage

Doom Dave – 1:00
Glixen – 2:00
Vs Self – 3:00
Tops – 3:50
Julie – 5:00
Kneecap – 6:10
Los Mirlos – 7:30
Speed – 8:40
HiTech – 10:00

Gobi Stage

Saison – 1:20
Parisi – 2:15
Maribou State – 3:30
4batz – 4:45
D4vd – 5:55
A. G. Cook – 7:00
Artemas – 8:15
Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso – 9:30
Indo Warehouse – 10:40

Mojave Stage

Sincerely, Manolo – 1:30
Ravyn Lenae – 2:35
Saint Jhn – 3:40
Lola Young – 4:50
Djo – 6:05
Eyedress – 7:20
Miike Snow – 8:35
The Prodigy – 10:05

Sahara Stage

Massio – 1:45
Austin Millz – 2:55
Chris Lorenzo – 4:00
Three 6 Mafia – 5:15
Sara Landry – 6:10
Lisa – 7:45
Yeat – 9:10
GloRilla – 10:25
Mustard – 11:50

Yuma Stage

Erez – 1:00
Coco & Breezy – 1:45
Moon Boots – 2:45
Shermanology – 3:45
Damian Lazarus – 4:45
Beltran – 5:45
Tinlicker – 7:00
Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins – 8:15
Chris Stussy – 9:45
Vintage Culture – 11:15

Quasar Stage

Coco & Breezy x Kaleena Zanders – 5:00
The Martinez Brothers x Loco Dice – 7:00

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Coachella Stage

Skrause – 2:45
Jimmy Eat World – 4:00
T-Pain – 5:25
Charli XCX – 7:15
Green Day – 9:05
Travis Scott – 12:00 a.m.

Outdoor Theatre

Megatone – 2:45
Tink – 4:00
Japanese Breakfast – 5:05
Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil – 6:25
Clairo – 8:15
Above & Beyond – 9:45
The Original Misfits – 11:20

Sonora Stage

Triste Juventud x Tótem – 1:00
Prison Affair – 1:50
Together Pangaea – 2:40
Judeline – 3:50
Underscores – 5:00
Blonde Redhead – 6:10
VTSS – 8:30
El Mallila – 9:50

Gobi Stage

Elusive – 1:30
Medium Build – 2:10
Glass Beams – 4:05
Viagra Boys – 5:15
2hollis – 6:30
Darkside – 8:20
Beth Gibbons – 9:40
Rawayana – 11:00

Mojave Stage

Record Safari – 2:00
Weezer – 3:10
Yo Gabba Gabba! – 4:45
Sam Fender – 5:55
Ivan Cornejo – 7:15
Hanumanking – 8:25
Horsegiirl – 9:45
The Dare – 11:00

Sahara Stage

Talón – 1:50
Salute – 3:05
Alok – 4:10
Disco Lines – 5:25
Shoreline Mafia – 6:45
Enhypen – 8:35
Mau P – 9:50
Keinemusik – 11:30

Yuma Stage

Haii – 1:00
DJ Gigola – 2:00
Layton Giordani – 3:00
Klangkuenstler – 4:15
Indira Paganotto – 5:30
Infected Mushroom – 6:45
Mind Against x Massano – 8:00
Amelie Lens – 9:30
Eli Brown – 11:00

Quasar Stage

Fcukers x Haii – 6:00
Barry Can’t Swim x 2ManyDJs x Salute – 8:15

Sunday, April 13, 2025

Coachella Stage

Jaqck Glam – 3:00
Shaboozey – 4:05
Beabadoobee – 5:25
Junior H – 7:00
Megan Thee Stallion – 8:35
Post Malone – 10:25

Outdoor Theatre

Meute – 3:40
Keshi – 5:00
Still Woozy – 6:15
Jennie – 7:45
Zedd – 9:10
Polo & Pan – 10:55

Sonora Stage

Sin Rastro – 1:00
Kumo 99 – 2:00
Bob Vylan – 3:00
Wisp – 4:10
Soft Play – 5:20
Circle Jerks – 6:30
Ginger Root – 7:40
Snow Strippers – 9:05

Gobi Stage

WaveGroove – 1:30
Hope Tala – 2:40
The Beaches – 3:45
Amaarae – 5:00
Mohamed Ramadan – 6:20
BigXThaPlug – 7:25
Arca – 8:35
Amyl and the Sniffers – 9:55

Mojave Stage

Pennywild – 1:45
Fcukers – 3:00
Muni Long – 4:10
Jessie Murph – 5:25
Rema – 6:40
Basement Jaxx – 8:00
Kraftwerk – 9:25

Sahara Stage

Tom Breu – 2:00
Interplanetary Criminal – 3:40
Ben Böhmer – 5:00
Sammy Virji – 6:00
Boris Brejcha – 7:00
Chase & Status – 8:10
Ty Dolla $ign – 9:35
XG – 10:55

Yuma Stage

Yulia Niko – 1:00
Amémé – 2:00
Desiree – 3:00
Tripolism – 4:30
Sparrow & Barbossa – 6:30
Dennis Cruz – 7:30
Francis Mercier – 9:00
Dixon x Jimi Jules – 10:30

Quasar Stage

Odd Mob – 5:00
Tiësto – 7:00

