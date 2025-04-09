Frank Ocean is about as mysterious as they come in the music world. His latest album is 2016’s Blonde, and it’s not at all clear when/if his next album is on the way. This has put many fans in a position where they’ll gobble up any potential clues about the singer’s activity, and now we have some fresh ones.

As Rolling Stone notes, a billboard has popped up in the desert on the way to Coachella, reading, “KIKI BOY 2025” (here’s a photo).

Notably, this comes shortly after what fans believe to be a new secret Instagram account from Ocean was spotted. The account, @kikiboyyyyyyy, currently only has a handful of followers and users followed. One of the followers is Ocean’s public Instagram account, @Blonded, along with SZA and collaborator Michael Uzowuru. Accounts that follow @kikiboyyyyyyy include engineer and producer Sean Matsukawa and musician Girlsweetvoiced.

Coachella 2025 is coming right up, from April 11 to 13 and 18 to 20, so we’ll see soon if Ocean has anything planned.

Ocean, of course, had a tough go at the 2023 edition of Coachella. His set during the first weekend was a bit of a disaster, although an injury apparently played a role in that. Ocean then pulled out of performing during the second weekend, and his headlining slot instead hosted a star-making performance from Fred Again.., Skrillex, and Four Tet.