Meet The Talents That Make Up The Coca-Cola® Transformation Team

Back in March, Coca-Cola® and Warner Music Group’s WMX introduced the Coca-Cola® Transformation Team, a talent search inspired by Coca-Cola® Move, the brand’s latest innovation with a stated goal of celebrating “the transformational power of music.” Artists submitted video entries to be considered, and winners would be invited to participate in a one-day boot camp to learn more about songwriting, stage style, mixing, and other essential topics. Furthermore, they also get to take the stage on The Eye, a stripped-back performance series that puts raw musical ability at the forefront.

Well, the entry window has closed and three deserving up-and-comers have officially been chosen.

There’s San Cha, a Mexican singer who grew up a reserved kid singing in her church choir, an environment that made her realize singing was a way for her to break out of her shell. Also selected was Eduardo Marìa, who found the confidence to share songs online and let his talent shine during the pandemic. The third and final artist is Kallitechnis, who’s always been passionate about music and eventually put her collegiate psychology studies aside to give music a real shot.

The trio got together with Steve-O Carless, president of A&R for Warner Records, for a roundtable discussion, during which he shared some valuable wisdom. Check that out, and learn more about the three Transformation Team artists in the video above.

Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.