Today, tools for music creation and distribution are more available than ever. While accessibility is good, with a larger talent pool, it’s not always easy for deserving acts to stand out. Now, though, Coca-Cola and Warner Music Group’s WMX are teaming up to help some of those artists out with the Coca-Cola Transformation Team.

To put it broadly: Transformation Team is a talent search that will give a select few artists significant development and exposure opportunities, ones that could set their careers off in a brighter new direction.

Interested emerging artists can submit video entries to be considered for the Transformation Team. Only three will be chosen to take part in a multifaceted one-day boot camp that’ll be guided by a Warner Music Group industry expert. Artists will be given major tools for success as they learn about songwriting, stage style, mixing, and other topics.

The opportunity doesn’t stop there, as participating artists will be the subjects of video profiles and will give their own performances on The Eye. The esteemed, stripped-down performance series is the perfect way to show off undeniable talent and has previously hosted recognizable figures like Kevin Gates, Maisie Peters, and Pink Sweat$, among others.

The road to stardom is often difficult and rarely looks the same for two artists. For a few talented up-and-comers, though, Transformation Team could be a pivotal part of the journey.

More details about Transformation Team can be found here.