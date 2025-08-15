Coco Jones has continued the promotion for Why Not More? for months past its release, releasing a deluxe version and sharing behind-the-scenes videos of the creation of some of the album’s fan favorites — including the “Other Side Of Love” remix with Alicia Keys, which Jones dropped today.

The black-and-white video finds the two singers meeting up in the studio and performing their vocals side-by-side and sharing laughs, as Coco breaks down her vision for Alicia. The latter sits at the piano — naturally — as Jones hashes out the harmonies that eventually make the song the gorgeous ballad it turns out to be.

Even the song itself got a red carpet rollout ahead of its release, as Coco posted a performance video of the original version on Instagram, asking fans to tag Keys in the comments. A day later, she shared a screenshot of their DM conversation leading up to the recording session, and then, right before its release, one last clip of the two dancing in the studio. The level of commitment to the bit just emphasizes how willing Jones has been to make every aspect of her post Bel-Air music career a success — and how well it’s working.

You can watch the visualizer for “Other Side Of Love” featuring Alicia Keys above.