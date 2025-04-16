Coco Jones is ready to make her first full length statement as an artist. Later this month, the “ICU” singer’s debut studio album, Why Not More?, will hit streaming platforms.

With less than two weeks until it drops, Coco Jones has given into fans demands for more details about the body of work. Today (April 15), Jones unveiled the official tracklist for using a glamorous mirror trick.

In the clip (viewable here), Jones touches up her makeup while taking a phone call. During the chat with a friend, their conversation effortlessly weaved the names of each song.

Followers of Jones’ praised her for the creativity displayed in the rollout as it highlighted her skills as both an actress and songwriter.

Continue below to view the full tracklist and artwork for Coco Jones’ forthcoming album, Why Not More?.