Coco Jones is ready to make her first full length statement as an artist. Later this month, the “ICU” singer’s debut studio album, Why Not More?, will hit streaming platforms.
With less than two weeks until it drops, Coco Jones has given into fans demands for more details about the body of work. Today (April 15), Jones unveiled the official tracklist for using a glamorous mirror trick.
In the clip (viewable here), Jones touches up her makeup while taking a phone call. During the chat with a friend, their conversation effortlessly weaved the names of each song.
Followers of Jones’ praised her for the creativity displayed in the rollout as it highlighted her skills as both an actress and songwriter.
Continue below to view the full tracklist and artwork for Coco Jones’ forthcoming album, Why Not More?.
Tracklist
1. “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
2. “Other Side Of Love”
3. “Hit You Where It Hurts”
4. “Keep It Quiet”
5. “Thang 4 U”
6. “AEOMG”
7. “Why Not More?” featuring YG Marley
8. “On Sight”
9. “Taste”
10. “Nobody Exists”
11. “Most Beautiful Design” featuring Future and London On Da Track
12. “You”
13. “Forever Don’t Hit Like Before”
14. “By Myself”
Artwork
Why Not More? is due on 4/25 via Def Jam Recordings. Find more information here.