Coco Jones Keeps Her ‘Why Not More?’ Rollout Going With ‘You’

With her debut album Why Not More? just a month away from release, Coco Jones releases a romantic new single. “You” finds her waxing poetic about her paramour, and luxuriating in the feeling of falling in love. “I wanna be living with you, we go together,” she croons. “Like brand-new shoes in perfect weather / Lil’ mama fine and he a dime piece / Gotta be from Heaven, looking like my blessing.”
“You” is the fourth single from Why Not More?, following the 2024 releases of “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” and its Leon Thomas-featuring remix and “Most Beautiful Design” featuring London on da Track and Future, as well as the February release of “Taste,” which doubled as the album announcement. Coco also announced the dates for the album promo tour, which kicks off in May.
You can listen to Coco Jones’ new single “You” above.
Coco Jones Why Not More? Tour Dates
05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
05/07 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
05/09 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
05/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
05/12 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
05/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
05/16 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
05/18 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
05/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
05/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
05/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
05/25 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece
05/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
05/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
06/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
06/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
06/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
06/10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
06/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
06/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
06/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
06/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
06/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
06/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
06/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
06/24 – Richmond, VA @ The National
06/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
06/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
UK/European Dates
9/10 — Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
9/11 — Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt
9/12 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
9/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
9/17 — Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre
9/19 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
Why Not More? is due on 4/25 via Def Jam Recordings. You can find more info here.