Coco Jones Keeps Her ‘Why Not More?’ Rollout Going With ‘You’

With her debut album Why Not More? just a month away from release, Coco Jones releases a romantic new single. “You” finds her waxing poetic about her paramour, and luxuriating in the feeling of falling in love. “I wanna be living with you, we go together,” she croons. “Like brand-new shoes in perfect weather / Lil’ mama fine and he a dime piece / Gotta be from Heaven, looking like my blessing.”

“You” is the fourth single from Why Not More?, following the 2024 releases of “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” and its Leon Thomas-featuring remix and “Most Beautiful Design” featuring London on da Track and Future, as well as the February release of “Taste,” which doubled as the album announcement. Coco also announced the dates for the album promo tour, which kicks off in May.

You can listen to Coco Jones’ new single “You” above.