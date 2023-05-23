The release of Coi Leray‘s second studio album, Coi, is still a month away, but that didn’t stop her from sharing the tracklist for the album, which defies genres and finds the New Jersey artist experimenting to her heart’s content. In addition to expected featured artists like the rap-focused Lola Banks and Saucy Santana, the versatile, 15-song tracklist also includes international rising stars like UK grime rapper Giggs and Jamaican dancehall artist Skillibeng. But the most eye-popping inclusion is EDM superstar Dave Guetta, whose presence suggests that Coi isn’t just sticking to rap this time around.

However, none of this should come as a surprise. Although her debut album Trendsetter flew under the radar, fans who did check out the wide-ranging project would have found that Coi is capable of confidently trying just about any style that occurs to her. She’s also shown off her growth in the lead-up to the announcement of Coi with singles like “Players,” “Bops,” and “My Body,” which each displayed a different side of her multifaceted artistry.

Coi is due on 6/23 via Uptown/Republic. Get more info here. You can see the tracklist below.

1. “Bitch Girl”

2. “Bops”

3. “Make My Day” Feat. David Guetta

4. “Players”

5. “My Body”

6. “Get Loud”

7. “Phuck It”

8. “Spend It” Feat. Saucy Santana

9. “Don’t Chat Me Up” Feat. Giggs

10. “Run It Up”

11. “No Angels” Feat. Lola Brooke

12. “Man’s World” Feat. James Brown

13. “Black Rose”

14. “Radioactive” Feat. Skillibeng

15. “Come And Go”