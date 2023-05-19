Coi Leray‘s a little over a year removed from the release of her debut album Trendsetter. Since then, her profile has grown by leaps and bounds, with her Grandmaster Flash-sampling single “Players” landing in the top 10 of the Hot 100 and soundtracking the upcoming WNBA season.

She’s as popular now as she’s ever been, so the time is ripe for a new album, which she announced today on social media. Titled Coi, the album’s due on June 23 via Uptown Records and Republic, with features from David Guetta, Giggs, Lola Brooke, Saucy Santana, and Skillibeng. Her more recent singles, “Bops” and “My Body,” will also appear among the new album’s 15 tracks, which will run the gamut of genres from rap, rock, pop, reggae, and even dance, according to the press release. Check out the cover art below.

Introducing my second album “COI” dropping June 23rd . https://t.co/7ISsB4FtZp pic.twitter.com/LGhwE8s66G — Coi (@coi_leray) May 19, 2023

Coi’s been a hot topic of discussion lately, thanks in part to a mention from Latto’s new single “Put It On Da Floor.” After Coi took issue to having her name mentioned in the lyrics, she received a good-natured shout-out from Latto during the Atlanta rapper’s performance at Coachella. This not only ended their “beef,” but established that they appear to be on good terms. Still, that didn’t stop some fans — you know the ones — from speculating that the two rappers had gotten into a fistfight, although that rumor was quickly debunked. As they say, all publicity is good publicity, and Ms. Leray will have plenty heading into the roll out of her new album, which should out-sell her debut now that she’s got some momentum.

Coi is due 6/23 via Uptown and Republic. You can get more info here.