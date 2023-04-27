Coi Leray Reminds Fans She’s Got ‘Bops’ With Her Percussive New Single

Coi Leray doesn’t take breaks. After releasing no fewer than four versions of her last single, “Players” — including a Jersey club remix, a remix with Busta Rhymes, and another remix with Tokischa — she’s got a new song out today to remind fans that she’s got “Bops.” Over a percussive beat by Johnny Goldstein channeling the spirit of early Neptunes, Coi rocks a rambunctious flow, telling listeners to “pop that p*ssy like a percolator / Every day my birthday, you should celebrate me.”

She’s not wrong; over the past year, Coi’s released a stream of fan-favorite tracks including the Nicki Minaj-featuring “Blick Blick,” “Involved,” “Fly Sh!t,” and “Wasted.” She’s also contributed to K-pop songs, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense,” and RAYE’s “Flip A Switch.” Like I said: Coi Leray does not take breaks.

The world is finally starting to catch up to her, as well. Last month, “Players” became Coi’s first Billboard 100 top ten single, peaking at No. 9. Of course, with greater name recognition comes the likelihood of more discussion liable to set her off. When Latto mentioned her in her new single “Put It On Da Floor,” Coi took exception, although she later admitted that she’d overreacted and Latto officially ended the disagreement onstage at Coachella.

Listen to Coi Leray’s “Bops” above.