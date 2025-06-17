Coi Leray Has Given Birth To Her And Trippie Redd’s First Child

Former Uproxx cover star Coi Leray is officially a mom, she announced today on Instagram. Her Story revealed she had given birth to a baby girl, sharing a photo of the child’s hand wrapped around Coi’s finger.

Coi and the baby’s father, fellow rapper Trippie Redd, initially announced her pregnancy this past January, despite a tumultuous relationship that saw the two exchange accusatory messages via social media and song lyrics.

Coi continued working on new music throughout the pregnancy, dropping the What Happened To Forever? EP in February. Trippie, meanwhile, has been promoting his next album, Live Love Laugh Die, which does not yet have a release date.

The two rappers first met in 2019 as both were just beginning to gain public recognition for their music careers. Reports have their initial go at romance “fizzling,” with both making not-so-veiled references to their breakup in their music at the time. However, last summer, they both began to give indications that they’d rekindled their relationship, confirming as much in September.

However, after revealing the impending birth of their bundle of joy, messages between the two on social media suggested that they’d split once again. Despite their latest breakup, though, Coi’s father, rap impresario Benzino, told TMZ that the two are in “a positive place” as co-parents.