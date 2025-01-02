Coi Leray just started off the new year with a bang, by announcing she’s pregnant with her and Trippie Redd’s first baby.

Leray revealed the news last night (January 1), taking to Instagram to share a gallery of photos of her baby bump and of her sharing smiles with Trippie. She wrote in the post’s caption, “I’m a rock star mommy [lips emoji][face holding back tears emoji] we ready for 2025 [black heart emoji].”

In an Instagram Story, she added, “I’m over 4 months. I’m just small as hell of course.”

According to Vibe, Coi and Trippie briefly dated in 2019, but reunited around August 2024.

Trippie addressed the relationship on his 2019 song “Leray,” saying, “The best part of us was me / When you got with me, you were a genius / Now without me, you have to live life as an idiot.” In an interview following the song’s release, Leray responded, “At first, no, I didn’t like it. It was very like, ‘What the f*ck,’ because I always thought we really had something outside of the music. So I’m just like, ‘Damn. If you got something to say, let’s get together and you say that sh*t to my face.’ […] I felt like I’m being used for clickbait.”

But, that’s clearly all water under the bridge now as the pair awaits the arrival of their baby.