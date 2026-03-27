Conan Gray had one of his best years yet in 2025. He released his latest album, Wishbone, which his most successful album on the Billboard 200 chart with its peak at No. 3. Now, there’s even more of the project, as Gray recently announced a deluxe edition, set to drop no April 24. Today (March 27), he shares a taste of the expanded project with the soaring new song “The Best.”

Announcing the deluxe last week, Gray shared a post on Instagram that reads:

“over the past year of releasing and touring wishbone, i felt like there were a few last things i wanted to say. some pages left to turn. some wishes left to be made. so i hid away in my bedroom, venue basements, hotels, and wrote wishbone deluxe. these songs are not ‘songs that didn’t make the album’. they’re all new songs written after wishbone, feelings i could only reach in the aftermath of the album’s release. feelings i couldn’t express in the moment as i wrote wishbone— because i was still very much in the middle of the storm that inspired it. these songs aren’t missed pages, they’re the next chapter. as i continue the wishbone world tour this year, i hope these songs can continue the story for you, as they have for me. i love these songs. i love this tour. i love wishbone.”

Listen to “The Best” above and find Gray’s upcoming tour dates below.