Conan Gray dropped his new album Wishbone earlier this year, and now he’s getting ready to show it to the world. Today (October 20), he announced a massive tour in support of the project, with the run kicking off next year.

Gray starts with a Minneapolis show in February before hitting other major North American cities through March. Gray will be joined on all dates by special guest Esha Tewari.

For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale start, there’s a sign-up and more information here. A general on-sale will follow starting October 24 at 9 a.m. local time.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.