Conan Gray dropped his new album Wishbone earlier this year, and now he’s getting ready to show it to the world. Today (October 20), he announced a massive tour in support of the project, with the run kicking off next year.
Gray starts with a Minneapolis show in February before hitting other major North American cities through March. Gray will be joined on all dates by special guest Esha Tewari.
For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale start, there’s a sign-up and more information here. A general on-sale will follow starting October 24 at 9 a.m. local time.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Conan Gray’s 2026 Tour Dates: Wishbone World Tour
02/19/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
02/21/2026 — Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center
02/23/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/25/2026 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
02/27/2026 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/28/2026 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
03/02/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
03/04/2026 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
03/06/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/07/2026 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
03/10/2026 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
03/11/2026 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/13/2026 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
03/16/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/18/2026 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/20/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/05/2026 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/07/2026 — Birmingham, UK @ bp Pulse LIVE
05/09/2026 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
05/10/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
05/12/2026 — London, UK @ O2 Arena
05/14/2026 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/15/2026 — Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome
05/16/2026 — Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
05/18/2026 — Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena
05/21/2026 — Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
05/23/2026 — Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena
05/25/2026 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
05/26/2026 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/28/2026 — Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
05/29/2026 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
05/31/2026 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Universum
06/01/2026 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
06/03/2026 — Bergamo, IT @ ChorusLife Arena
06/06/2026 — Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre
06/07/2026 — Lisbon, PT @ MEO Arena
09/26/2026 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
09/29/2026 — Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
10/01/2026 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
10/03/2026 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
10/05/2026 — Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre
10/08/2026 — Perth, AU @ RAC Arena
Conan Gray’s Wishbone World Tour Poster
Wishbone is out now via Republic Records. Find more information here.