In June, rapper Cordae gave a TED Talk about “Hi-Level mentality,” named after his label. “I know what you’re thinking,” he said. “What does a 24-year-old rapper possibly have to say during a TED Talk? Like, ‘Who cares what Ja Rule thinks,’ you know?”

With humor and intellect, he gave a powerful speech. His TED Talk was actually so powerful that it was the series’ most popular one of the year, according to their website. Titled “How a ‘Hi Level’ mindset helps you realize your potential,” it received almost five million views in six months.

He is often motivational; he once discussed losing 35 pounds for a magazine cover. “I had to do a GQ cover,” he explained. “I’m speaking my truth. I had to do a GQ cover and was like, ‘Man, if I don’t get in shape to do a GQ cover, what ever in life is gonna motivate you to get in shape?’”

He added, “When you look good, you feel good; when you feel good, you do good; and when you do good, they pay good. That’s why it’s important to feel good.”

