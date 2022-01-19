Cordae has plenty to celebrate. He just released his first album in almost three years, From A Birds Eye View, which featured 14 songs and guest appearances from Lil Durk, Gunna, Roddy Ricch, Eminem, and more. It marks yet another strong output from the DMV rapper, who has also shown improvement in other areas of his life. During a recent appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Los Angeles’ Real 92.3, Cordae spoke about the recent health changes he’s made.

Cordae began by explaining that he was inspired to lose 35 pounds due to a magazine shoot from last February. “I had to do a GQ cover,” he explained on the show. “I’m speaking my truth. I had to do a GQ cover and was like, ‘Man, if I don’t get in shape to do a GQ cover, what ever in life is gonna motivate you to get in shape?’” He noted that he began his journey in November 2020 and said that it led to creating a healthier lifestyle for himself, which he maintains today.

The rapper also revealed that he lost the “majority of the weight” during the first six to eight months of his journey, which sparked a boost in his confidence. “Like I said, I’m a little shallow,” he explained. “When you look good, you feel good; when you feel good, you do good; and when you do good, they pay good. That’s why it’s important to feel good.”

Cordae’s comments come after he held an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, where he performed songs from From A Birds Eye View and his debut album, The Lost Boy.

You can watch Cordae speak about his health journey in full in the video above.

From A Birds Eye View is out now via Atlantic. Stream it here.

