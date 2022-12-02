In addition to being a Grammy-nominated rapper and dropping one of the best hip-hop albums of the year, Cordae has developed a reputation for philanthropy which has seen him fund scholarships for HBCUs and fight the power by sitting in at the Kentucky Attorney General’s home during the protests for Breonna Taylor.

He kept the tradition going on Thursday (December 1) by returning to his old middle school in Temple Hills, Maryland. Partnering with Goodr and shoe brand Puma, he gave away 200 pairs of sneakers and 200 meals at Thurgood Marshall Middle School, posting a video to Instagram. “I’m not recording this to brag about, ‘Oh, we giving back’ and stuff like that,” he explained, “but more so just if you know anybody in the DMV area man that’s in need.”

The 25-year-old rapper, who released his sophomore album, From A Bird’s Eye View, earlier this year, has kept busy in recent weeks. After contributing “Checkmate” to the soundtrack for Madden NFL 23 alongside frequent collaborator Hit-Boy, he followed up with the free-standing single “Unacceptable.” Most recently, he shared a fed-up freestyle over the instrumental from Beanie Sigel’s 2005 single “Feel It In The Air” and he’s been teasing a follow-up project of some kind — although whether it’ll count as an album or a mixtape remains to be seen.