Cordae Doesn’t Regret Turning Down This Major Pop Hit, He Explained

Cordae is having a big year. The 25-year-old rapper recently shared that his brand and record label Hi Level is collaborating with Puma. Meanwhile, he took part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game last month alongside big names like 21 Savage, Janelle Monáe, and more. Not to mention, he’s expecting his first child with Naomi Osaka.

However, no matter how much his success grows, he’s emphatic on his devotion to staying authentic. On a recent episode of Uninterrupted’s The Shop, he discussed a time when he turned down something major for the sake of staying true to himself.

He declined recording on Maroon 5’s hit single “Memories.”

“I thought about, like, is it too early in my career to do a pop record this big, if that makes sense,” he said. “I say no to 95% of things now because I just try to make everything on brand to who I am as a human being. I know it sounds cliche, but I can’t ever lose that foundation because then I’ll lose the people.”

He added confidently, “I have no regrets whatsoever, but I just wonder what would be different if I did do that.”

