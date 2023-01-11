Cordae Will Soon Join The Ranks Of Rap Dads As Naomi Osaka Announced Her Pregancy

The past few years have seen a slew of top rappers newly touting the joys of parenthood; Big Sean, Cardi B, Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Pusha T have all crossed the threshold, bringing “dad rap” that much closer to being a legit genre. The latest rapper to potentially join those ranks is Cordae, whose girlfriend, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, just announced her pregnancy on social media. Osaka, who is one of her sport’s highest-paid athletes, posted a photo of an ultrasound, as well as a typed statement. It reads:

The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, “that’s my mom”, haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely. Sidenote : I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.

Cordae, whose album From A Bird’s Eye View was counted among Uproxx’s Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022, has yet to make a statement, but as he told Uproxx in his cover story last October, he doesn’t even have most social media apps installed on his phone, so maybe we just have to wait until he finds a good wi-fi connection. In any case, congrats to the couple!