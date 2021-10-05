Crime Mob’s ‘Rock Yo Hips’ Video Makes BRS Kash, Hook, And Yella Beezy Want To Go To An HBCU

Atlanta crunk rap group Crime Mob may be best known for their 2004 hit “Knuck If You Buck,” but in 2006, the five-person band also released “Rock Yo Hips,” which actually charted higher, coming in No. 30 on the Hot 100 (“Knuck” peaked at No. 76). While “Knuck If You Buck” received new life thanks to the 2016 viral hit “Juju On That Beat,” which sampled Crime Mob’s debut single, “Rock Yo Hips” never quite achieved the same level of cultural ubiquity and longevity.

Which is why it’s the perfect video to show our panel of 20-something rising rappers on React Like You Know, including BRS Kash, Hook, Snow Tha Product, Toosii, Yella Beezy, and more. The video pays homage to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), featuring fraternities like Alpha Phi Alpha and Omega Psi Phi, as well as marching bands performing as Crime Mob rappers Diamond and Princess demonstrate the pre-TikTok dance step that goes with the song. Naturally, all this is pretty mind-blowing for our panel, who can’t help reminiscing about the song’s impact when they were still in — gulp — grade school. Meanwhile, Diamond’s verse prompts a debate on the best flavors of bubblegum and the video itself encourages some healthy praise of HBCUs and some fond recollections of the tall tee era.

Watch our panel of guest rappers react to Crime Mob’s “Rock Yo Hips” video above.

