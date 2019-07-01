Xavier Cuevas

It’s been a little over a year since 20-year-old Detroit rapper Curtis Roach self-released his debut album Highly Caffeinated and introduced the world to his quirky, old-school-influenced sound. That album was well-reviewed, but one of the biggest complaints about it was that it was too firmly rooted in the styles of the past. With influences ranging from The Pharcyde to his own home city’s Slum Village, it was clear he wore his inspirations on his sleeve — for better or worse.

This past Friday, Roach again self-released a new EP, Lellow, in hopes of addressing those nitpicks and introducing the next phase of his funky, fueled-by-java sound. Charged with all the youthful energy of his debut, but unshackled from the conventions of the past, Lellow depicts an artist who has grown in self-confidence and found a way to transform his nostalgia into fertile soil for even quirkier, more experimental songs, like boisterously upbeat “WJIT” and the hypnotically soulful “I’m Good.”

Uproxx caught up with Curtis to delve into the inspirations, influences, and new direction for the EP, as well as his hopes for the future and why he chooses to remain steadfastly independent on the lighthearted follow-up project. Check out an edited and condensed version of our conversation below.

What is the overall concept of this EP?

There isn’t a specific concept, really. When I was a kid, I used to pronounce “yellow” like “Lellow”. It’s care-free and playful. I’m more loose and energetic this time around.

What is something that you hope people take away from listening?

I hope people can just enjoy themselves and have a fun experience with this project. I had a great time putting this together. I also want people to notice my versatility and growth on this project.

What’s your favorite song on the EP and what is it about?

That’s a hard question. All of them are my favorite, really. I guess I would say “I’m Good”; it really captures the mood of this whole EP. That song is really me being thankful of life and looking at the bright side of things. At the end of the day, I know I’m good.

Were there any songs that were particularly difficult to write and why?

A lot of the songs actually came naturally to me. “Ice Cold” might’ve been the one beat I was sitting on the longest before I started writing. I really love that song because I switched my flows a few times on that joint and challenged myself. Dot did a really good job on that beat.