D Smoke Debuts His Boastful Single ‘Glide’ On ‘A Colors Show’

A Colors Show has been debuting new songs this month as part of a new partnership with 2K Games. Each week, the popular YouTube channel is bringing a new track to its curated collection in NBA 2K22‘s latest season update. After kicking off the collaboration with Guapdad 4000’s new song “Black Iverson,” the campaign continues today with another new track, this time from Inglewood’s D Smoke.

Titled “Glide,” the boastful new single finds D Smoke in his element, offering lyrics of both encouragement and inspiration on the rapid-fire verses. However, in the chorus, he adds his own swag, bragging, “I look sexy when I’m movin’ through your city.” With a cerulean background, his orange and white ensemble pops right off the screen as he shows off his vocals and proselytizes remaining true to himself.

It’s not the first time D Smoke has contributed a single to a basketball-related piece of media. In 2020, he released the single “Basketball” to coincide with the release of Netflix’s latest hoop-focused season of Last Chance U, while the video for Smoke’s own War & Wonders single “Crossover” has the Inglewood native showing off his streetball skills alongside Compton’s Westside Boogie.

Watch D Smoke’s A Colors Show performance of “Glide” above.