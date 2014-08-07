Yup, The Entire Wu-Tang Clan Reunited And Performed On ‘The Daily Show’ Last Night

Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.07.14

You know Raekwon and GZA and RZA and Ghostface Killah, Method Man and Inspectah Deck and U-God and Masta Killa, but do you recall the most famous Wu-Tang of all? Yup: CAPPADONNA, and they were all there on a very crowded Daily Show last night to promote their upcoming album, A Better Tomorrow, as well as perform new single “Ron O’Neal” and the old classic “Triumph.”

The fellas even granted Jon Stewart an ODB t-shirt, which he’ll presumably frame and place next to his Crooklyn Dodgers bandana. This isn’t their first time working together, after all.

 

 

