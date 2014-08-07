Yup, The Entire Wu-Tang Clan Reunited And Performed On ‘The Daily Show’ Last Night

You know Raekwon and GZA and RZA and Ghostface Killah, Method Man and Inspectah Deck and U-God and Masta Killa, but do you recall the most famous Wu-Tang of all? Yup: CAPPADONNA, and they were all there on a very crowded Daily Show last night to promote their upcoming album, A Better Tomorrow, as well as perform new single “Ron O’Neal” and the old classic “Triumph.”

The fellas even granted Jon Stewart an ODB t-shirt, which he’ll presumably frame and place next to his Crooklyn Dodgers bandana. This isn’t their first time working together, after all.