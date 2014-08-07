Yup, The Entire Wu-Tang Clan Reunited And Performed On ‘The Daily Show’ Last Night

You know Raekwon and GZA and RZA and Ghostface Killah, Method Man and Inspectah Deck and U-God and Masta Killa, but do you recall the most famous Wu-Tang of all? Yup: CAPPADONNA, and they were all there on a very crowded Daily Show last night to promote their upcoming album, A Better Tomorrow, as well as perform new single “Ron O’Neal” and the old classic “Triumph.”
The fellas even granted Jon Stewart an ODB t-shirt, which he’ll presumably frame and place next to his Crooklyn Dodgers bandana. This isn’t their first time working together, after all.
Jon Stewart is the ONLY old white talk show host who could pull that interview off and make it feel natural.
Jon will never reveal the Wu Tang Secret.
And Larry King.
but Jimmy Fallon LOVES the black people
Please don’t mention Fallon
I think Regis could hold his own.
jimmy fallon is the will smith of white guys liking black people.
Stewart had them on as his guests when he did Larry Sanders. ODB wasn’t there that time either.
[www.youtube.com]
This album will probably suck, but Im getting it anyway.
The best past few albums have been Raekwon, IMO.
The last few Raekwon albums have been the closest thing to a Wu fix for a while. Hopefully some of the grime of his albums carried over to this first new Wu album in forever, and it didn’t end up with the overly clean production that Rza has drifted towards….
@Ryburn Ross Agreed.
check out the living room by raekwon. shit is tight
So is Cappadonna a full Wu member now? Did he get patched in?
I think we was promoted when Dirty died.
RIP Dirt McGirt
He was on the ‘Forever’ album cover so…. I read somewhere he was supposed to be on 36 Chambers but was in jail or something.
How do they know who is who?
Well they all look different, speak different and they have all made individual albums. Tarzan could you please share what makes them hard to tell apart?
@Zilla Don: His racism.
I’m not crazy on that back track on Ron O’Neal. Can’t wait to hear it regularly though.
Also, that was a crazy good RZA verse, and kind of a shitty Ghostface verse. Is it opposite day?
It’s just not the same without Jeffrey Tambor.
Yeah, that was shit.
Wait? The entire Wu-Tang was re-united? I just have two questions. Was there a double LP? And were they all excited?
Am I the only one who detected a faint hint of lip sync/rapping over the track?
Yeah, I’m getting the same thing..
they’re just rapping over their pre-recorded vocals. Kanye seems to do that a lot too.
it’s annoying.
The new single is pretty dope. I don’t expect the album to be great, though. Still, that won’t stop me from buying it.
NOOICE!
Does a full version of Triumph exist? Saddened that it cut off.