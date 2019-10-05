Damian Lillard Takes A Second Jab At Shaq With The Diss Track ‘I Rest My Case’

Damian Lillard is looking to dethrone Shaq and take his spot as basketball’s best rapper. And he’s already been putting in the work. Lillard, opting for the stage name Dame D.O.L.L.A., and Shaq have both put forth diss tracks in order to secure their spot at the top. Following his previous Shaq diss track, “Reign Reign Go Away,” Lillard has dropped a new one, “I Rest My Case.”

Lillard takes several hits at Shaq in the track, opting to discredit the basketball star both as an athlete and as a rapper. “You not a rapper, you comedy, commentary, and actor/Feed ’em with a slingshot, you better call the pastor/David and Goliath, your stature’s a non-factor,” Lillard raps. “I know you only competing for some attention/You was hot then, but today you honorable mention/All your closest folks need to come with an intervention/The General commercial’s a little over-extended.”

Despite taking shots at him, Lillard said he views Shaq as a role model in a recent interview with Uproxx. “Obviously Shaq is the pioneer, the one that did it and went big and had a lot of shine on him about the fact that he was doing music,” he said. “I’m trying to come behind that and do the same thing with the gold and platinum records and all that stuff.”

As of now, Shaq sits with only one diss track posted to his Instagram page. The ball now sits in Shaq’s court. Will he outshine Lillard or could he be forth to pass on the torch?

Listen to “I Rest My Case” by Dame D.O.L.L.A. below.