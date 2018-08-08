Anna Dewey Nance

Nebraska native David Nance has been kicking around the fringes of the rock scene over the last few years, rolling out a steady stream of new projects under a variety of different circumstances, for a number of different labels. On October 5, he will roll out his next full-length album titled Peaced And Slightly Pulverized under the name of The David Nance Group, which is comprised of several other musicians from his Omaha hometown. Today, the band has dropped the lead single from that record, and the album’s opening track “Poison.”

If you’re a fan of Neil Young’s most blistering work with his backing group Crazy Horse, odds are you’re going to love what you hear on “Poison.” Nance has kicked the fuzz pedal on to full tilt, letting loose with a savage, yet controlled array of solos that compliment the rollicking pace and uplifting vibe of the overall track. It’s a tremendous first-taste that will leave you begging for more.

Peaced And Slightly Pulverized is out on October 5 via Trouble In Mind Records. Check out the album artwork, tracklist and the group’s upcoming slate of tour dates below.



Trouble In Mind Records

Tracklist

1. “Poison”

2. “Ham Sandwich”

3. “110 Blues”

4. “Amethyst”

5. “In Her Kingdom”

6. “When I Saw You Last Night”

7. “Prophet’s Profit”

Tour Dates

09/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Pü Fest

09/15 — Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle @ Trouble In Paradise Festival

09/29 — Memphis, TN @ Gonerfest 15

10/12 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

10/24 — St. Louis, MO @ RKDE

10/26 — Nashville, TN @ Third Man

10/27 — Birmingham, AL @ The Fire House

10/28 — Hattiesburg , MS @ house show (ask a punk)

10/29 — Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

10/30 — Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

10/31 — Asheville, NC @ Fleetwood’s

11/01 — Chapel Hill, NC @ The Cove

11/02 — Harrisonburg, VA @ Pale Fire Tap Room

11/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Jerry’s

11/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

11/05 — New Haven, CT @ State House

11/06 — Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog

11/07 — Columbus, OH @ Café Bourbon Street

11/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

11/10 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

11/11 — Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom Cafe