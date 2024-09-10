Diddy is reportedly looking to downside his real estate portfolio. According to People, the former Revolt TV mogul has listed his now infamous Los Angeles, California home on the market for a whooping $61.5 million.

In the outlet’s exclusive report, it describes the Holmby Hills neighborhood mansion as a “17,000-square-foot home featuring 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a two-story guest house.”

Listing agent Kurt Rappaport shared a statement with People about the home’s underappreciate asset. “The property is located on the center of one of the best streets in Los Angeles,” he said.

But that’s not what caught the public’s eye about the property. Back in March, the house and Diddy’s Miami oasis were raided by federal agents reportedly in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. During the raid, Diddy’s sons Justin and Christian “King” Combs were supposedly detained. Diddy’s attorney later referred to the raid as “a gross overuse of military-level force.” Diddy’s neighbor, Ridley Scott, surely wasn’t pleased.

However, an insider claimed that the desire to sell the home was actually motivated by other reasons. The sources said that Diddy doesn’t spend much time at the property. “[Diddy] lived in Miami as his primary residence for years and always planned to sell the home in L.A. once his daughters grew up and moved out,” said the individual.