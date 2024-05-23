We previously heard from Cassie’s lawyer about the apology video Diddy shared, following the release of hotel security footage that shows him assaulting Cassie. Now, Cassie herself has offered a statement about the situation at large.

The Instagram post shared today (May 23) reads:

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.

Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.

I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.

This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you.

Love Always,

Cassie.”