Dawn Celebrates Her Sexuality And Brown Skin On The New Single ‘Sauce’

Towards the end of last year, Dawn revealed that her new album, New Breed, would be released on January 25, and now she’s back with another preview of the record. The Danity Kane member just shared the new single “Sauce,” which was co-produced by Cole M.G.N. and Hudson Mohawke. The song is densely produced with heavy bass, pitched soul samples, trap-style drums, a smoky guitar line, and more, all providing a foundation for Dawn’s smooth and fluid vocals.

Dawn said of the track:

“‘Sauce’ is about women taking pride in their prowess, and about being raised to celebrate my skin. I lost focus of that when so many men degraded and disrespected my brown skin. ‘Sauce’ is about being bathed in your own beauty, being sexy for you. The new breed of women are unapologetic about sex and the way they choosing to express themselves.”

Dawn also said of the album more broadly that it was inspired by survivors of sexual assault, saying, “I never saw myself as a victim but have survived assault and I thought hiding it made me strong. But as I’ve watched all these amazing strong women speak on their experiences I found courage in speaking on my story. This record is for all of us. We are the new breed. We are strong, unapologetic and the future is female.”

Listen to “Sauce” above.

New Breed is out 1/25 via Local Action Records/Our Dawn Ent. Pre-order it here.