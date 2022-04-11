DDG Builds His Space Crew With UPROXX

Pontiac, Michigan rapper DDG is going on a space mission — hypothetically, of course — and tells Uproxx what he wants out of a crew to get the job done. With himself as the captain and a variety of roles to fill, he turns to his fellow rappers such as Gunna, Kanye West, and Future for jobs like pilot, crew, and galaxy shooter. “I think this is a very successful space crew,” he says. “I think everybody got the right job.”

DDG previously went to space in his video for “Elon Musk” featuring Gunna. The two XXL Freshmen donned space suits and floated in zero-G in the colorful clip, which saw them comparing themselves to the founder of SpaceX. Meanwhile, another of DDG’s picks, Masked Wolf, blew up thanks to his song “Astronaut In The Ocean,” making him another perfect candidate for the crew. Future, of course, also goes by Pluto, while Lil Uzi Vert, the crew’s designated “Jedi,” adopted the nickname Baby Pluto when he and Future released their collaborative album in 2020.

DDG also turns to Blueface, his “Moonwalking In Calabasas” collaborator, to round out the crew, sharing his logic on all the picks. Check out the short clip above.

