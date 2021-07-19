After profiling Pooh Shiesty and Blxst in the last two episodes of How I Blew Up, this week, Uproxx dives into the background of their fellow 2021 XXL Freshman from Pontiac, Michigan, DDG, who experienced his career peak this year with “Moonwalking In Calabasas” from his collaborative mixtape with Atlanta producer OG Parker.

In this episode, DDG explains how “there’s nothing to do in Pontiac but bullsh*t” and what led him to pursue creating YouTube videos as a career. He then explains why he made the transition from YouTube to recording his first handful of mixtapes and faced skepticism from fans who thought that he wasn’t taking music seriously — an obstacle he confronted by releasing a song literally titled “Take Me Serious.” Naturally, he also addresses the moment he knew “Moonwalking In Calabasas” was his biggest hit yet, and he ends the episode reflecting on his plans for the future, which include retirement by the age of 33.

In addition to appearing on How I Blew Up and the latest episode of UPROXX Sessions (performing his Die 4 Respect single "Hood Melody"), DDG is also the focus of Uproxx's latest digital cover story

