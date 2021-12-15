If you’ve turned on a radio anytime in the last six months, you’ve probably heard Masked Wolf‘s breakout hit “Astronaut In The Ocean” — even if you didn’t know that it was called that at the time. With its inescapable chorus (“What you know about rollin’ down in the deep?”) it’s been a hit on charts across the globe, including the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 6 in May. You may have also seen its video, which has racked up well over 265 million views on YouTube — which means you probably have seen the video.

This week on Behind The Video, the Australian rapper explains the concept of the video (“I have no idea,” he says), which he says only took two hours and $1,000 to create, and fields a few questions and reactions from fans in the YouTube comments. In one, his song gets compared to British singer Adele’s similar-sounding hit “Rolling In The Deep.” “The amount of times I’ve received this question is beyond a number,” he jokes. “It’s infinity. The weird thing is I hope people don’t feel what it’s like to roll down in the deep, ’cause it’s representing pain.”

He also breaks down the paradoxical title of the song, saying that it comes from the feeling of being in the wrong place — i.e., an astronaut being in the ocean rather than in space where they actually belong.

There’s plenty more Behind The Video above… Check it out.