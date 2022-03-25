DDG kicked off 2021 by releasing his third project Die 4 Respect, an 11-track effort that arrived with contributions from Lil Yatchy, Coi Leray, Pnb Rock, 42 Dugg, and more. For the remainder of the year, DDG worked on promoting the project and helping it reach new corners, and as a result, it helped him land a spot in the 2021 XXL Freshman Class. There, he found himself besides names like Blxst, Pooh Shiesty, Morray, and more. Fast forward to 2022, and DDG is back to work with new music and an example of that comes with his new video for “Elon Musk” with Gunna.

In the new visual, DDG decides to take his talents to outer space. He plays the role of an astronaut who hops in a rocket ship and journeys to space complete with a blunt in hand and a woman beside him. Elsewhere in the video, Gunna stands beside him strapped a weapon of his own to deliver his verse on the song.

The new visual comes a month after DDG and Gunna dropped their “Elon Musk” collaboration. Prior to that, DDG concluded his 2021 year with the celebratory “Rucci” while Gunna kicked off his 2022 year with his stellar No. 1 album DS4EVER.

You can watch the video for the new track above.

