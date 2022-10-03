DDG Is Back With A New ‘UPROXX Sessions’ Performance of ‘Elon Musk’

It’s always love when an artist returns to the “bathroom” set, for another go at UPROXX Sessions. Today, former cover star, DDG, is back with a follow-up to his 2021 performance of “Hood Melody.” Since his last ‘Sessions’ the rapper’s single “Moonwalking in Calabasas,” earned him a platinum plaque and the internet has been obsessed over his relationship with singer Halle Bailey from sister singing duo, Chloe X Halle. DDG is also gearing up to drop his sophomore album, It’s Not Me, Its You with features from NLE Choppa and Polo G.

In his 2nd ‘Sessions,’ the rapper performs his vibey “Elon Musk,” a track inspired by the success of the business magnate and entrepreneur of the same name. His rendition of the song is stripped down, highlighting his mellow cadence, also shared by the song’s featured artist Gunna. With today’s ‘Sessions’ effort, DDG successfully breathed new life into his wildly popular hit.

Watch DDG perform “Elon Musk” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.