DDG has been actively honing his boxing skills in the squared circle, going so far as to compare himself to Floyd Mayweather, and enjoying a life of love with his girlfriend Halle Bailey, one half of the pop duo Chloe x Halle. The 24-year-old is now looking to bring the hits and romance musically next Friday (September 30) as he gears up for his next project titled It’s Not Me It’s You. The rapper has assembled quite a cast of features to get the job done.

The 12-track effort will include appearances from Gunna, Polo G, Kevin Gates, NLE Choppa, and Babyface Ray. The Gunna-assisted “Elon Musk” has already been shared with the world, in addition to “If I Want You,” “Stay In My Circle,” and “Storyteller.” Thus, fans will be treated to eight completely new tracks next week. “If I Want You” was especially notable as the video featured DDG getting steamy with his lady, Halle Bailey.

As for 2022, DDG also appeared on Blueface’s “Meat This,” Baby Rich’s “Roll Tide,” and “Worth It” from Traetwothree’s Out The District. With momentum heading into It’s Not Me It’s You, and no shortage of confidence, time will tell if the tracks hit like the Mayweather jabs DDG aspires to possess.

Below find the It’s Not Me It’s You album art and tracklist.

1. “9 Lives” Feat. Polo G, NLE Choppa

2. “Elon Musk” Feat. Gunna

3. “Stay in My Circle”

4. “Relationship Issues”

5. “If I Want You”

6. “Not the Only One”

7. “Loyal Slut”

8. “Love Myself” Feat. Kevin Gates

9. “Storyteller”

10. “Remember Me”

11. “The Clinic” Feat. Babyface Ray

12. “Big Knots”

It’s Not Me It’s You is out 9/30 via DDG Entertainment and Epic. Pre-order it here.

